City of El Paso reports 7 new deaths related to COVID-19; plus 71 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, the City of El Paso has announced seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in El Paso bringing the total number of deaths to 30.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said their ages ranged from 40s to 80s.

Mayor Margo also said that most of the victims had underlying health conditions including diabetes and heart disease.

The City of El Paso also announced 71 new cases on Thursday.

Mayor Margo said he would speak with Texas governor Greg Abbott to talk about keeping the set limit of 25% allowed in restaurants and in malls for the time being.