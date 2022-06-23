DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Dumas recently announced that the City Commissioners appointed Police Chief Ray Resendez as the city’s interim city manager.

According to a news release from the city of Dumas, this comes after Arbie Taylor recently announced their retirement. The City Commission unanimously approved Resendez’s appointment. Resendez, who has been the chief of police in Dumas since late 2020, was previously a finalist for the city of Canyon’s police chief job.

According to the city of Dumas’s website, the city manager is the chief administrative officer for the city of Dumas and is appointed by the city commission. The person in the position is responsible for managing and controlling all the city’s departments, as well as conducting and managing all the city’s special projects. The City Manager also helps plan functions of the city to “achieve the mission and strategic vision established by the City Commission.”

To reach Resendez, individuals are asked to call City Hall at 806-935-4101 or email him at rresendez@dumastx.gov.