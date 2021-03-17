City of Canyon to purchase new Outdoor Emergency System sirens

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon reports new authorization by the City Commission to purchase five new Outdoor Emergency System (EOS) sirens. The move comes after the Canyon EOS sirens were proven to be outdated after they failed to sound during last Saturday’s storms, city officials said.

The Canyon EOS was tested earlier this year, however, that test failed due to user error, and testing was rescheduled for Friday, March 12. According to the City, that test was postponed because testing is not conducted during cloudy, overcast weather conditions.

On Saturday, March 13, city officials said, Canyon Fire Chief Dennis Gwyn went to warn residents of a tornado southeast of Canyon, but he discovered the ongoing issues prevented the activation of the EOS sirens.

“We believed we had addressed the previous issue, but after this weekend’s failure we found new issues in an antiquated system,” said Gwyn. “The new EOS will provide better warning coverage for residents of the City of Canyon, increase reliability through the use of current technology, and will allow the Amarillo Emergency Operations Center the ability to be a backup EOS activation point if needed.”

According to the City, the current Canyon EOS runs on two different frequencies because different sirens were installed over different periods of time. As a result, the EOS only reaches portions of Canyon. The new EOS will cover larger portions of Canyon and will also have the ability to signal targeted parts of the city of oncoming severe weather conditions.

In a meeting on Monday evening, the City Commission discussed and voted in favor of the issue, and city officials noted all five sirens are set for complete installation by the end of summer.



“Safety of our citizens during a significant weather event is of the upmost importance for Canyon. We appreciate the leadership of the City Commission on being proactive in approving the upgrade of our existing siren system, this will be a game-changer for our current system,” said Joe Price, Canyon City Manager.



Two of the new sirens will be placed at the new Spring Canyon elementary school, and 4th Avenue at Hix Road. The locations for the three remaining sirens will be determined during upcoming planning and consultation with the EOS siren manufacturer. City officials explained that once the new EOS is installed, all current sirens will be taken down and decomissioned.

Chief Gwyn also told us residents need to be aware that EOS sirens are not meant to be heard in your home, but primarily outdoors. For the latest severe weather communications, residents should rely on their cell phones, local news channels or weather radios.