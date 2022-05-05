CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon announced Thursday that the city was awarded a state award surrounding the work the city’s clerk’s office does on a daily basis.

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, officials with the city were awarded the Texas Municipal Clerk’s Office Achievement of Excellence Award by the Texas Municipal Clerks Association. The award “recognizes municipal clerk offices throughout the state for compliance with federal, state and local statutes that govern standards necessary to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the office.”

To be eligible to receive the award, a clerk’s office must have met and demonstrated nine of the following standards:

Records Management

Open Meetings Act

Professional Development/Certifications

Boards/Commissions

Government Transparency

Municipal Clerk Office Policies/Procedures

Elections

Other Areas of Responsibility

Awards/Recognitions

Innovation/Stream Line Projects

Public Information Act

Departmental Training

Officials with the city of Canyon said that the city is represented through the association by City Secretary Gretchen Mercer. According to the release, Mercer has been the city secretary for Canyon since 2007 and has worked for the city for more than 25 years.

“Gretchen Mercer is one of the best City Secretary’s in the state of Texas, if not ‘the best,’” Canyon City Manager Joe Price said in the release. “Her passion is contagious and she strives for excellence in all of the areas for the Texas Municipal Clerks Association. Canyon is a better place because of her amazing efforts.”