City of Canyon looking for next fire chief

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon has started its search for a new fire chief.

According to the city, Chief Mike Webb is retiring after 35 years with the City of Cayon. Chief Webb served for the past 33 years and has been the fire chief since 2009.

“I have enjoyed working for the City and am very proud of the accomplishments that the department has made during my tenure as Chief,” Chief Webb said. “I have been fortunate to have worked with very dedicated staff members and volunteers.”

City officials said a search committee has been created and the city will start the search for a new fire chief immediately. The next Canyon fire chief is expected to be named in the spring of 2020.

