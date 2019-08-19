City of Borger says they are victims of ransomware attack

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger announced Monday afternoon that they are apart of the local governments in Texas that were victims of a ransomware attack.

The city said on August 16, they were one of more than 20 entities in Texas that reported a ransomware attack.

RELATED: 23 Texas cities were targeted in a “coordinated ransomware attack”

Borger officials said the attack has affected normal city business and financial operations and services. City officials told us:

“… the City has implemented its continuity of operation plans and the City continues to provide basic and emergency services (Police, Fire, 9-1-1, Animal Control, Water, Wastewater and Solid Waste Collection).”

The city is currently working with state and federal agencies to bring the computer system back online.

City of Borger officials said the evidence shows the attacks came from “one single threat actor.”

The city said in a statement:

Currently, Vital Statistics (birth and death certificates) remains offline, and the City is unable to take utility or other payments. Until such time as normal operations resume, no late fees will be assessed, and no services will be shut off. City staff along with Federal and State resources continue to make progress on service restoration to limit the duration of the impact. City phones remain active and we will continue to provide services that we are able. State and Federal agencies continue investigating the origins of this attack; however response and recovery are the City’s priority at this time. Based on the current state of the forensic investigation, it appears that no customer credit card or other personal information on the City of Borger’s systems have been compromised in this attack. No further information about the origins of the attack will be released until the completion of the investigation. The City will provide updated information to our citizens as we begin to restore business and financial services. – City of Borger

Click here to read the full release from the City of Borger.