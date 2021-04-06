City of Borger holds a groundbreaking for new Civic Center Complex

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger held a groundbreaking, April 6, for a new Civic Center Complex.
The City said they had acquired sole ownership of the last Kaiser Aluminum Dome in the continental United States, and plans for a complete renovation and expansion of the infrastructure have been underway.
The City said these plans will transform the Aluminum Dome into a full Civic Complex that will support a multitude of events and entertainment for the Borger community and entire Panhandle region.
The City said they aim for a completion date of January 2022.
More information about the Dome project can be found here.
