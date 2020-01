BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger has received a $350,000 grant to help revitalize their downtown.

The grant comes from the Downtown Revitalization and Main Street Programs by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Plans for the grant include improving the appearance of downtown by providing better access to shopping and entertainment venues.

More parking and sidewalk repairs are also included in the plan.

Completion of these projects is expected by the end of the year.