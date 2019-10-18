City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department and Haven Health host Zumbathon for National Latino HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department HIV Prevention Program and Haven Health are hosting a Zumbathon on Saturday, October 19.

The Zumbathon is in recognition of National Latino HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, which is observed on October 15.

The event includes a resource, health fair, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.

Services offered include free and confidential HIV testing, vendor booths, medication safety, and various health screenings.

The event was free and open to the public.