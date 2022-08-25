AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo invited the community to celebrate Growing Amarillo 2022: The State of the City Festival.

The event is scheduled to start around 5 p.m. ending around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Sam Houston Park.

According to a COA press release, the event will include live music, food trucks, activity booths, and free family activities for the family. Officials said the festival will end with a free movie in the park.

For more information on the State of the City Festival, visit here.