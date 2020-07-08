City of Amarillo: Wastewater collection facility spill contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A spill from a wastewater collection facility has been contained.

It happened on Wednesday at the City of Amarillo’s Lift Station No. 40, 7100 Cliffside Ave.

According to the City of Amarillo, the spill was due to an electrical issue.

The city said repairs were made during the day on Wednesday, and Lift Station No. 40 is operational.

The spill was near the lift station north and west of the address.

The volume of the spill was an estimated 350,000 gallons and was a combination of domestic, commercial, and industrial wastewaters.

The city said the wastewater flowed into undeveloped land and was contained by crews onsite.

City officials said disinfectant has been placed on the spill area and crews are actively cleaning up the spill site.

Necessary and appropriate actions in the best interest of public safety will be taken if needed and indicated by sampling.

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct date of the spill from the City of Amarillo.

