AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said it has identified and prevented an online data breach this weekend.

The city said there is no evidence that any information was breached, and that no information was lost or any was ransomware deployed.

“Due to the City of Amarillo’s identification and quick containment actions, it appears that they prevented any destructive code from executing. Without these actions this could have been a far more devastating situation,” said Kevin Walsh, Senior Consultant Secureworks.

The city said out of an abundance of caution, the city’s email system will be down this while the IT department continues to go through the network of systems and make sure the network remains secure.

All other city systems are operating. The city said it will be able to issue permits, collect trash, accept utility payments, etc.

Any community members needing to contact the city during this brief email outage should refer to the phone list below or call the City of Amarillo operator at 806-378-3000.