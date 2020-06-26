City of Amarillo responds to bars requiring to Close Statewide at noon today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Friday, June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order pertaining to bars and restaurants.

This executive order is part of the state’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

From the executive order:

●All bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages are required to close at noon today (June 26). These businesses may remain open for delivery and take-out, including for alcoholic beverages, as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

●Beginning Monday (June 29), restaurants may remain open for dine-in service, but at a capacity not to exceed 50% of total listed indoor occupancy.

●Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.

For additional details, please refer to Governor’s Executive Order No. GA-28 relating to the targeted response to the COVID-19 disaster as part of the reopening of Texas.