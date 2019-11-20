City of Amarillo receives grant for Coming Home Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has accepted a grant from the Amarillo Area Foundation to help house more homeless people.

The grant is for more than $150,000 and will be used to expand the coming home program.

That expansion will include more than 40 new homes.

“We’re focused on the chronically homeless, people with really complex needs. So this grant allowed us to hire staff to support 20 more households, and provide some money for furniture and things that people need as they’re transitioning from the streets into their home,” said Director of Community Service, Juliana Kitten.

The City of Amarillo started the coming home program last year.