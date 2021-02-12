City of Amarillo preparing city streets for winter weather arrival

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Winter weather has arrived in Amarillo, and the City of Amarillo Street Division is working to be prepared to keep city streets and roads as clear as possible.

“We are preparing for a snow removal event where plows will be utilized depending on how much snow or precipitation we receive,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper.

According to the city, COA Street Division winter weather preparations include:

​Installing plows on tandem dump trucks and checking all cutting edges on blades and loaders.

Spreader boxes are installed and ready.

The night crew will have a 24-hour around-the-clock rotation until the storm has subsided.

Drainage utility is on stand-by for assistance to utilities division for main breaks. To report water main breaks, please call (806) 378-3019.

The COA Street Division has a snow and ice removal plan that is followed for all winter weather events.

The COA Street Division does not clear or sand residential streets. The COA Street Division operates salt/sand and snow removal operations on main arterials, major intersections and bridges inside the city limits. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is responsible for all of Interstate 27 and Interstate 40, in addition to Loop 335, Soncy and downtown major arterials from Buchanan to Taylor. TxDOT is also responsible for the majority of Amarillo Boulevard.

