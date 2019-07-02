City of Amarillo names new Director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare

Dr. Kati Wrubel, Ph.D., has been named director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.

Wrubel, 42, a native of the Detroit area, began her duties with City of Amarillo on Monday (July 1.)

Wrubel, who has a PhD in behavioral neuroscience from the University of Texas-Austin, comes to Amarillo from Michigan. She has an academic/research background as an animal behaviorist, in addition to professional experience in the private and public sector. She completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine in the Animal Behavior Clinic. She has experience an animal behaviorist, neuroscientist and consultant. Wrubel developed and led animal behavior departments at five veterinary referral hospitals in New England.

She was on the ASPCA Anti-Cruelty Behavior Team, working with abused, neglected and displaced animals in large emergency shelters. She built a successful behavior program for the Michigan Humane Society, reducing the euthanasia rate in dogs with behavior issues by 50 percent.

“I am thrilled to be in Amarillo,” Wrubel said. “I look forward to the opportunity to build bridges with the community, and to continue the progress that is being made at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare. I am excited about the possibilities and the future of AAMW.”