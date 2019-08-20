City of Amarillo introduces Environmental Health Director

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo introduced Anthony Spanel as the Environmental Health Director for the City of Amarillo.
Below is more on Spanel from the City of Amarillo:
Spanel, 32, is a native of Amarillo and began his career in Environmental Health in 2011 as an Environmental Health Specialist. He was responsible for conducting routine inspections in the Food Hygiene, On-Site Sewage, Recreational Water and Group Care programs.
Spanel spent several years as a departmental supervisor and later moved into the Deputy Director role. Spanel holds several professional certifications including Certified Public Manager, Certified Professional in Food Safety and has a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s in biology.
“The opportunity to continue my career in a leadership capacity for a community that I love is amazing. I truly look forward to working with anyone who has interest in the programs we offer and needs help accomplishing their goals,” Spanel said. “I see nothing but great things in the future, and being a part of that is a true blessing.”
The Environmental Health Director for City of Amarillo performs highly technical supervisory and administrative duties in the environmental and consumer health field. Duties include planning, coordinating, implementing and evaluating environmental health programs with a comprehensive plan. The function of the Environmental Health department includes preventing human injury and illness by identifying and limiting exposure to sources of environmental hazards.