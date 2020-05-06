City of Amarillo hosting furniture donation drive to aid homeless Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is hosting a drive-thru donation event to help the city’s homeless population Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the first and second entrances to the Civic Center.

The City of Amarillo’s Community Development Department recently moved 60 individuals from the Salvation Army to alternative housing, such as hotels. The move, made possible through grant funds, helps provide adequate social distancing space at the Salvation Army. The individuals will remain in alternative housing indefinitely to help ensure public safety and the safety of individuals at the Salvation Army.

The move has made it necessary to provide furniture for individuals in alternative housing.

Donations can be dropped off through a drive-thru service, with health precautions in place. Items needed include bedroom furniture (new queen-size mattresses and box springs, blankets and pillows), living room furniture (lamps, couches and coffee tables), kitchen ítems (silverware, plates and pans) and bathroom ítems (bath towels and shower curtains.)