COA Environmental Health Department creates new online health inspection report viewing tool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Finding out the latest public health reports on your favorite Amarillo restaurant just got a little easier. The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department is providing an online resource for both restaurants and customers to view Food Establishment and Recreational Water inspection reports, the City said.

The website highlights several options for viewing inspection reports, like searching for restaurants by name and/or inspection dates.

“We are excited to share a new feature that allows individuals to create an account and select your favorite establishments and their related inspection reports,” said COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “Anytime these facilities are inspected, individuals can receive a push notification of the inspection results. This will be a quick and easy way for restaurants and customers to review important information.”

The City said the Environmental Health Department will also accept online payments for existing customers with an outstanding invoice.