City of Amarillo discusses update on mass testing at meatpacking plants, nursing homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo gave an update on the mass testing done at meatpacking plants and local nursing homes.

This discussion happened during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

According to the meeting, 45% of the positive tests out of the Tyson Food plant were asymptomatic. JBS is still in the process of testing its employees. JBS expects testing to finish up today.

We have seen 126 positive cases coming from area nursing homes. City Manager Jared Miller said a number of these cases appear to be asymptomatic positives as well.

“Those large number of tests at Tyson are going to skew on the front and the backside of their process,” said Miller. “So on the front side, it was a lot of positives and on the backside it’s going to be a large number of recoveries that’s what we all hope for.”

City officials said the slow down on test results is expected due to the number of mass testing being done around the state.

