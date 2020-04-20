City of Amarillo COVID-19 4/20/20 update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a press conference Monday morning, the City of Amarillo confirmed one new case and one new death related to the coronavirus in Potter and Randall counties.

The City of Amarillo is reporting 255 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall Counties, 42 recoveries and seven deaths.

Since Friday, three of those people who died are between the age range of 49 to 96.

While city leaders confirmed only one new case and one new death related to COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, officials are still anticipating a peak in the virus.

Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said the numbers in case are still rising. “I don’t think we’re at the peak yet,” Dr. Milton said. “When will that be; I think it’s probably relatively soon.”

Mayor Ginger Nelson said they are hearing two messages from the community, which are that many are afraid of the virus spreading out of control and that many are fatigued due to staying home and being away from work.

A special city council meeting on Friday will provide further details on what ideas and guidelines are in the works for reopening the city.

This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:15 p.m. on April 20, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 11 1 2 Childress 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 3 – – Deaf Smith 12 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 17 – 1 Hansford 1 – – Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 8 – 1 Moore 106 – 21 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 1 ﻿ ﻿ Potter 142 3 20 Quay 2 – – Randall 112 3 22 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 7 – – Swisher 5 – 1 Texas 13 1 2 TOTAL 487 9 80

