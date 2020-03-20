City of Amarillo confirms two more positive COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19.

The city said both new cases are from outside the Amarillo-area, but were tested locally.

Health officials said the following about the new patients:

New Patient One — Castro County resident and in stable condition

New Patient Two — Oldham County resident and in critical condition

The city is also providing additional details about the two positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, March 18, saying:

Patient One — Woman in her 50s with international travel. She is in stable condition.

Patient Two — Man in his 30s with travle to a ski area in the United States over spring break. He is in stable condition

The city said both of the first two patients are Randall County residents.

All four patients are in isolation.

Full contact investigations are being conducted for all cases by Amarillo Department of Public Health for the two Amarillo cases and by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for the two cases outside of Amarillo Department of Public Health jurisdiction.

The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert Level remains at Level Orange.

The City of Hereford announced on its Facebook page Thursday night that it was notified by Texas Department of State Health Services officials of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Deaf Smith County.

Hereford city officials said no further information is available at this time.

This brings the total confirmed positive cases in the Texas Panhandle to five.

Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued statewide mandates, taking sweeping action against the spread of COVID-19.

During his announcement, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order consisting on four orders to help mitigate spread of the coronavirus:

Order No. 1: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. Order No. 2: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.

In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order. Order No. 3: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance. Order No. 4: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close.

Abbott’s executive order goes into effect at midnight Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: