AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) announced the FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project will continue on Western Street from 45th Avenue to Mesa Circle/Cougar Drive on June 9.

According to a COA press release, on Thursday, June 9 traffic patterns will change as the next phase of the road improvement project begins. Officials said the contractor will be closing the west side of Western Street north of 45th Avenue and shifting traffic to the east side of the street. The intersection at 45th Avenue will also have traffic shifted from the north side of the intersection to the south side of the intersection.

The COA encourages drivers traveling to nearby businesses to be aware of traffic lane switches, posted construction signs, contractor personnel, and equipment in work zones. Drivers may need alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

Depending on weather conditions through the summer, it is anticipated this part of the project will be complete by the end of summer according to the COA.

For more information concerning road improvement projects, visit here.