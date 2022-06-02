AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) announced Thursday the completion of the FY 2017-202 Community Investment Program Project.

According to a COA press release, the project consisted of road improvements on the south half of Wallace Boulevard from Coulter Street to Hagy Boulevard. The city said traffic patterns will change as the next phase of the road improvement project begins.

On Friday, June 3 city officials said they wanted to remind drivers the contractor will be closing the north side of Wallace Boulevard and shifting traffic to the newly constructed lanes on the south side of the street. The intersection at Coulter Street will remain open.

Motorists and those traveling to nearby hospital facilities, the city advises drivers to be aware of traffic lane switches, and posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones. Drivers may need alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays said officials.

Depending on weather conditions through the summer, the city aims to finish this part of the project by the end of summer.