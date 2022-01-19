City of Amarillo announce Tri-State Fairground master plan meeting, discuss new vision

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced a virtual meeting to create a master plan for the Tri-State Fairgrounds from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, according to the City’s Facebook page.

The goal is to “make the Tri-State Fairgrounds a more inviting venue while connecting to surrounding neighborhoods,” with the meeting providing the community an opportunity to ask questions and make comments on the matter, the City stated.

The City of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and Tri-State Expo are involved in assessing the current condition of the Tri-State Fairgrounds to create a vision.

In addition, the City provided an online survey available here, while the virtual ZOOM link can be found here.