City of Amarillo: 300,000 gallons of wastewater spill contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is reporting a spill Monday from a wastewater collection facility at Lift Station No. 40 has been contained.
The spill at the facility, located at 7100 Cliffside Road, was due to the drywell flooding, causing a power outage. Power was restored Monday evening. The facility is operational.
The volume of the spill was an estimated 300,000 gallons and was a combination of domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters.
The wastewater flowed into an open field and did not flow into a nearby creek. Disinfectant has been placed on the spill area.
The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.
