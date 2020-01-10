City looking for input on future projects for Thompson Park Pool replacement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is looking for your input on future projects for the Thompson Park Pool replacement.

A public forum was held tonight at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.

Several members of the Amarillo City Council and City Manager Jared Miller were there to present the different designs and locations of future projects.

They also answered any questions the public had.

“I think we were excited to hear the feedback tonight to confirm certain things and also to give some insight as to some changes we might consider with access and location within the park,” said Parks and Recreations Director, Micheal Kashuba.

The pool was built back in 1931 and was closed in December 2018 when it was declared no longer safe for public use.

