City leaders give update on COVID-19 in Amarillo during city council meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In today’s Amarillo City Council meeting, officials said 59 people are battling COVID-19 in our hospitals. We were also given an update on hospital and ICU usage.

City leaders say our hospital usage is at 70% and ICU usage is at 78%.

There are more than 800 active cases ongoing in Potter and Randall County, and city leaders said the active cases have definitely risen in the past few weeks.

“The numbers are higher than in weeks past,” said Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton. “It’s critical for our community to continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice good hand washing to protect our healthcare capacity and the healthcare workforce.”

There are more than 4,000 recoveries in our area.

More from MyHighPlains.com: