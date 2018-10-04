City Departments to Debut New Phone System

The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department and Office of Vital Statistics will debut a new phone system this week.

The new system will enhance customer service, and will include aspects such as chat features and email. In addition, the new system will have virtual-hold functions, which will allow customers to receive a return call.



Installation of the new system will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The Utility Billing Department and Office of Vital Statistics will not be able to receive calls during the installation period. There will be no penalties for customers who call to pay a bill during the installation period. Service for walk-in customers will be available during the installation period. For service interruption during the installation period, call (806) 378-3019.