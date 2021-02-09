City Council passes Soncy speed limit ordinance 5-0

During today’s city council meeting, the Amarillo City Council voted five to zero to pass an ordinance lowering the speed limit on Soncy from the city limits north of Amarillo Boulevard to south of 45th avenue, where the speed currently changes from 50 mph to 60 mph, to 40 mph.

In the same ordinance, the Amarillo City Council also voted to lower the speed limit on Soncy and Hollywood Road from south of 45th Avenue down to the intersection of Coulter and Hollywood Road, where it currently increases from 50 mph to 60 mph, to 50 mph.

TXDOT recently completed speed studies on these areas and recommended the speed limits be lowered.