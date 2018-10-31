City Approves Lease Agreement Between Maverick Boys & Girls Club and APD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The City of Amarillo approved a lease agreement between the Maverick Boys and Girls Club and the Amarillo Police Department.

The agreement provides office space to Amarillo Police Department neighborhood police officer units.

"Our kids our parent our staff our volunteers, we are all excited about seeing them on a regular day to day operation and just recognizing that they are just people and that they love our kids, and love our community and just being a positive role model," said CEO and Executive Director of Maverick Boys and Girls Club, Donna Soria.

That office will be used for general police activity, research, and meetings with citizens.