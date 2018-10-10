City Adopts Community Wildfire Protection Plan

The city adopted a community wildfire protection plan drafted by the Amarillo Fire Department.

The plan addresses issues such as wildfire response, community preparedness and building protection.

The document has taken two years to prepare and was made by a collaboration of multiple agencies.

“It is intended to teach the citizen how to prepare for in advance of an emergency, how to pack to leave the area for that emergency, and that’s basically what it means, get ready, get set, and then when the emergency happens, go. Ready, set, go,” said Deputy Fire Chief Sam Baucom.

The document was signed by Mayor Ginger Nelson and Fire Chief Jeff Greenlee.