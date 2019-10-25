1  of  34
Closings and Delays
Ascension Academy Borger ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Clarendon College Clarendon ISD Claude ISD Clovis Community College Clovis Municipal Schools Cornerstone Outreach Center closed Dimmitt ISD Frank Phillips College Grandview-Hopkins ISD Groom ISD Gruver ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD San Jacinto Christian Academy Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School St. Anthony's - Hereford Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD

Cigarette filters can increase the risk of lung cancer

News

Scientists say cigarette filters are a trick - adding, they cause people to suck harder which could increase the risk of cancer.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — The filters on cigarettes are dangerous tricks.

This, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal.

Researchers say cigarette filters do nothing to limit the amount of toxins smokers actually inhale.

In fact, the study says cigarette filters can increase the risk of lung cancer citing how the filters allow people to take deeper puffs and inhale more smoke.

Even though filters are stained yellow after a person smokes – it doesn’t mean they did anything helpful.

The study says the color change happens because of a difference in PH levels, not because of a filtration process.

These results now prompting health officials to call for a ban on cigarette filters across the European Union.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss