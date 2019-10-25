Scientists say cigarette filters are a trick - adding, they cause people to suck harder which could increase the risk of cancer.

(FOX NEWS) — The filters on cigarettes are dangerous tricks.

This, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal.

Researchers say cigarette filters do nothing to limit the amount of toxins smokers actually inhale.

In fact, the study says cigarette filters can increase the risk of lung cancer citing how the filters allow people to take deeper puffs and inhale more smoke.

Even though filters are stained yellow after a person smokes – it doesn’t mean they did anything helpful.

The study says the color change happens because of a difference in PH levels, not because of a filtration process.

These results now prompting health officials to call for a ban on cigarette filters across the European Union.