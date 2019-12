Christmas tree dripping with millions worth in jewels

(CNN) — One Spanish hotel spared no expense for their holiday decorations.

This Christmas tree at the Kempinksi Hotel Bahia, near Marbella is on the fancier side.

It’s decorated with 3-carat pink diamonds, 4-carat sapphire, oval red diamonds, and black and white diamonds.

Worth a staggering 15-million dollars!

According to the hotel, the tree also features unique martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles, and even 3d printed chocolate peacocks.

