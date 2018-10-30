Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market

Benefiting the Educational Programming of the Amarillo Museum of Art

November 2-4, 2018

Amarillo Civic Center, North and South Exhibit Halls

401 S. Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Thousands of shoppers will head to the Amarillo Civic Center to find the perfect gift for everyone on their list! Mark your calendars for the 38th Annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market, November 2-4, 2018 and get ready to shop ‘til you drop for a good cause! This celebration of the season will be a weekend ﬁlled with shopping, cocktails, entertainment, door prizes, raffles and a silent auction. For the second year in a row, we will have two full exhibit halls with over 150 merchants!

$8 Weekend Pass, Children 12 and Under Free

WEEKEND SHOPPING HOURS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Friday, November 2, 2018 | Shopping Hours from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

* Red’s Early Bird Shopping from 10:00 AM until Noon with refreshments and giveaways for the first 100 shoppers!

* Girls Night Out Shopping from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A fun night out with friends! Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, participating merchant discounts and FRIDAY ONLY door prizes and specialty raffles!

o $1,000 Et Cetera Gift Card Raffle, $5 tickets

o $1,000 Reserve by H. Reese Beddingfield Raffle, $5 tickets

o Currey & Company Pendant Chandelier from Fergusons, $5 tickets

o Currey & Company Semi-Flush Chandelier from Fergusons, $5 tickets

Saturday, November 3, 2018 | Shopping Hours from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

* Pictures and Crafts with Santa from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

* Photos by David Williams Photography

Sunday, November 4, 2018 | Shopping Hours from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

* Silent Auction closes at 2:00 PM

CONTINUING THE TRADITION

Christmas Roundup has become a holiday tradition for people in Amarillo and throughout the Panhandle. From the large attendance and support, it is obvious that the community looks forward to participating in and supporting this exciting fundraiser year after year.

The Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) Alliance, is the exclusive presenter and beneﬁciary of Christmas Roundup. The proceeds from Christmas Roundup help fund the many educational programs that the Amarillo Museum of Art offers. Such programs include: Museum School, Summer Art Camps, ArtSmart Senior Programming, Docent-led Tours, Regional School Outreach, Lectures and Gallery Talks just to name a few.