The 19th Annual Christmas in October Gift & Craft Show is back October 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and October 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5; children 12 and under are free.

The event features the largest bake sale in the Panhandle. Proceeds benefit Sharing Hope Ministry. More information can be found at www.christmasinoctobertx.org