Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine, calls for President Trump’s removal from office

(12/19/2019) — Christianity Today, a magazine founded by Billy Graham that serves the evangelical audience, is calling for the President’s removal from office.
In an opinion piece written by Mark Galli, Christianity Today’s Editor in Chief, the magazine says it is time for President Donald Trump to be ousted from office.
The article points out how many Christians say the President has done many positive things for which evangelicals approve, such as his picks for Supreme Court nominees and his defense of religious liberties. However, CT attempts to point out the President’s negatives outweigh his positives.
None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character. “-Christianity Today article titled “Trump Should Be Removed from Office”
This article lit up Twitter this evening across the political spectrum.
