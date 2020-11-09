Chris Stapleton to perform at CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” revealed on Monday additions to its star-studded lineup. Two-time nominee this year Chris Stapleton will now take the stage to perform his new single “Starting Over.”

Meanwhile, Lady A’s Charles Kelley will join Carly Pearce for her previously announced performance of three-time nominated song “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Additionally, New York Times best-selling author Lauren Akins, Country artist Lauren Alaina, radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, Country singer-songwriter and actor Charles Esten, Country artist Sara Evans, supermodel Taylor Hill, Country artist Jake Owen, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and gospel artist CeCe Winans have been announced as presenters.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host Country Music’s Biggest Night™, airing live from Nashville’s Music City Center Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.