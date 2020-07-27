Chocolate is good for the heart

(FOX NEWS) — Eating chocolate may be good for your heart.

Researchers conducted a combined analysis of studies from the past five decades examining the association between chocolate consumption and coronary artery disease.

They found people who ate chocolate more than once a week had an 8 percent decreased risk of having heart disease than people who ate less or no chocolate weekly.

What remains unclear is the amount of chocolate needed for optimal effects.

Researchers say moderate amounts of chocolate appear to provide some protection but it’s not likely larger amounts of chocolate will do the same.

The study was published July 23rd in the “European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.“

More from MyHighPlains.com: