Chocolate covered Oreos filled with pickles

(FOX NEWS) – One company is taking the sweet and salty flavor combo to a whole new level.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is adding a secret ingredient to one of their cookies.

The company announcing the launch of its chocolate-dipped Oreos featuring pickles.

In-between the two classic cookies lies a slice of dill pickle atop the cream filling and it’s all doused in a shield of chocolate.

Social media ablaze with mixed reactions ranging from intrigue to disgust.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is selling these unique treats online.

A pack of three will run you nine dollars.