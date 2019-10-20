Chilly Monday morning

Good Evening!
After a pleasant Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see a chilly start to the week ahead. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning a cold front will continue to push further east dropping lows into the 30s throughout the region.
Monday morning will start off chilly but sunny and during the afternoon we’ll continue to see more sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.
Later this week we’ll continue to see some cool conditions followed by some showers overnight Thursday into Friday.
Thank you for logging on and have a great week!
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy