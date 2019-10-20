Chilly Monday morning

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 30F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 33F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 36F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Good Evening!

After a pleasant Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see a chilly start to the week ahead. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning a cold front will continue to push further east dropping lows into the 30s throughout the region.

Monday morning will start off chilly but sunny and during the afternoon we’ll continue to see more sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Later this week we’ll continue to see some cool conditions followed by some showers overnight Thursday into Friday.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy