Chilly Monday morning

Clear

Amarillo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
26 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 36F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 36F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
33°F Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
28 mph W
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 33F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
33°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 33F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
32 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 30F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 30F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Evening!

After a pleasant Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see a chilly start to the week ahead. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning a cold front will continue to push further east dropping lows into the 30s throughout the region.

Monday morning will start off chilly but sunny and during the afternoon we’ll continue to see more sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Later this week we’ll continue to see some cool conditions followed by some showers overnight Thursday into Friday.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

