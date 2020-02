CONCEPCION, Chile (NBC NEWS) — Chilean police seized 51 orange ecstasy pills, stamped with the face of President Trump, from a street seller in the city of Concepcion.

Police officers, who suspect the pills were imported, also seized other drugs such as LSD and marijuana from the suspect as well as cash.

The arrested man will remain in custody while police carry out an investigation of the case, after which the suspect is due to face trial.