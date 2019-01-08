Child’s Body Exhumed Without Permission



A Georgia woman says her son’s body was exhumed from his grave without her permission and now she wants him back.

The mother claims the body of her son, Wesley Newton, was taken from his grave in Macon and then sent to Hawesville, Kentucky by her ex-husband.

Carin Manusuthkis says Wesley has been buried for 27 years, dying shortly after birth.

Kentucky State Police say her ex-husband had Wesley removed back on December 21st. Then kept him in his father’s garage.

Carin believes the permits used to get the body is fake and says there was no reason to disturb his body.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says, “We are working very closely with our Georgia authorities to determine whether this permit is in error or if it is under fraud and that would change the entirety of this case.”

No word yet on why the ex-husband had the body exhumed.