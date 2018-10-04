Childress Water Line Fixed; Boil Notice Still in Effect

UPDATE

The water line break has been fixed according to officials in Childress.

However, the boil notice is still in effect.

ORIGINAL:

A water line break in Childress has forced people to take extra precaution before using water.

The City of Childress notified all residents on the following steps they must take.

Before using the water you must boil it for two minutes then let it cool.

If you don’t want to do that then you can still purchase bottled water.

The public water system will notify citizens when it is safe to use the water again.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to the bacteria.

The city will be dispensing drinking water Friday morning, October 5, starting at 7 a.m., on the north side of the Childress High School gym.

Officials said there will be a three gallon limit per household.