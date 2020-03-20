Children’s Wisconsin Doctor Tests Positive

(WTMJ/NBC News) A doctor treating young, high-risk patients at a Wisconsin hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.

An email sent to staff at Children’s Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon said the doctor tested positive for the coronavirus. The doctor traveled outside of Wisconsin before relevant travel restrictions were in place, according to the hospital.

The doctor is quarantined at home and has mild symptoms.

“Our Infection Prevention team, working with the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wauwatosa Health Department, are identifying and contacting all staff and all patient families with exposure to the diagnosed doctor. Patient families will be given individualized instructions and support for their needs. Staff will also be instructed on next steps based on CDC guidelines, ranging from monitoring symptoms, self-quarantine or testing,” the hospital said in a press release.

