AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from The United Family Representatives (UFR) announced the Donation campaign for Children`s Miracle Network at 11:30 a.m. on May 16. The Donate-at-the-Register campaign will take place at the United Supermarkets, located at 5807 SW 45th Ave in Amarillo.

According to a UFR press release, the campaign will run in stores in Texas and New Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos. UFR said guests will be able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout.

UFR also adds that the proceeds will go directly to support the Children`s Miracle Network in the communities where they are raised.

The campaign will begin on May 16 and continue through May 31.

For more information on the Donate-at-the-Register campaign, visit here.