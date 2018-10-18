Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo and Walmart/Sam’s Club Raise $146,000

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members in Amarillo and the High Plains Region put their money where the miracles are during the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign.

The Amarillo Region raised $146,044 for Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo. The effort was part of a national campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals which resulted in $36.5 million raised, putting the total raised in the U.S. and Canada since 1987 over the $1 billion mark.

“Research done by Engage for Good shows that the cumulative $1 billion in cash raised for CMN Hospitals over the years by Walmart and Sam’s Club represents the largest amount ever raised for a nonprofit by one company in North America,” said David Hessekiel, president of Engage for Good, a trade group that tracks cross-sector efforts to generate positive social and business impacts.

Donations poured in Aug. 27 to October 7, as Walmart and Sam’s Club associates at 18 locations held various in-store fundraising activities and asked customers and members at the register to help kids live better.