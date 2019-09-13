Children’s Miracle Network hosts 14th annual Tri to Make a Difference Sprint Triathlon

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Children’s Miracle Network is hosting their 14th annual Tri to Make a Difference Sprint Triathlon, Saturday, September 14.

All proceeds from this event go directly to Children’s Miracle Network to support children in the panhandle community battling life threatening illnesses.

The event is taking place at Lake Tanglewood.

The event consists of a 400-meter swim, 10-mile bike, and a 5K run. There were expected to be approximately 250 racers and around 1,000 spectators.

Lake Tanglewood gates open to spectators at 9:00 am, the race begins at 10:00 am and a Post-Race Party and Awards Ceremony follow at 11:45 am.

Currently, the race has raised almost $1.3 million for Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.