Children with no siblings are more likely to be obese

(FOX NEWS) — Children with no siblings are at a higher risk for obesity than those who have brothers or sisters this according to a new study that looked at the eating habits and body weight of only children.

Researchers found ” only” children had less healthy eating habits and beverage choices compared to families with multiple children.

Pediatricians say although the sample size was small and the report couldn’t establish cause and effect, it raises interesting points for further study into weight gain and being an only child.