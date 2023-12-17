Brazoria County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for an inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon.

39-year-old Robert Yancy, Jr. was last seen around 3:38 p.m. at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria County. That is just south of Houston.

Yancy was driving a 2021 white Nissan Versa with a license plate number DNR9045. He was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater

File picture of Nissan Versa

Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in Victoria County.

If you see Yancy, do not approach him. Contact your local law enforcement. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.